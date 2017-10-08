Two seriously injured in Hertford shooting

HERFORD, N.C (WAVY) – Two people were seriously injured after a double shooting in Hertford, early Sunday.

Hertford Police say they were dispatched at 12:26 a.m. for a double shooting in the 200 block of Dobb Street. Upon arrival, they located two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both of the victims have life-threatening injuries. One of the victims was transported to Albemarle Hospital and the other victim was transported to Chowan Hospital.

Police believe that the residence was targeted and was not a random act.

