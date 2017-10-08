Northam leads Gillespie by 7 points in latest CNU poll

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A newly released poll from Christopher Newport University shows Democrat Ralph Northam with a seven-point lead of Republican Ed Gillespie in the race for governor.

The new poll was released Sunday by CNU’s Wason Center for Public Policy.

Northam, who is currently the lieutenant governor, led in a survey of likely voters 49-42 percentage points over his Republican rival, with Libertarian Cliff Hyra taking 3% of the vote and another 6% are still undecided.

“The movement we see in this tracking poll runs in the Democrats’ favor, and all three continue to hold their advantage,” said Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center.

The election to determine Virginia’s next governor is Nov. 7, 2017. Stay with WAVY for continuing coverage of election.