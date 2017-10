VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was killed when a vehicle he was working on fell on him at an auto repair shop on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they received a call at 4:36 p.m. for cardiac arrest victim in the 3600 block of Bonney Road.

Once on scene, units discovered that the man was deceased, and called off the technical rescue call and turned the scene and incident over to police.

It’s unknown how the accident occurred.

