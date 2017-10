NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The massive German cruise ship Mein Schiff 6, arrived in Downtown Norfolk, Sunday morning.

The 968-foot-long German ship Mein Schiff 6 pulled up to the Decker Half Moone Center.

More than 2,500 passengers will spend the day and spend their money before departing that evening.

A ceremony is expected to take place onboard the vessel Sunday to officially recognize this inaugural call, and mark the beginning of a new partnership with Norfolk.