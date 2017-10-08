Ahoskie man charged with shooting brother

AHOSKIE, N.C (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting involving his brother on Saturday night.

Ahoskie Police say they were dispatched at 6:56 p.m. for a shooting at the Creekside Court Apartments. Upon arrival, they learned that McCoy Lee Dickerson discharged a shotgun at his brother.

The victim was transported to Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dickerson stayed on scene and was arrested. He was charged with one felony count each of attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill causing serious injury, and maiming of a nose, lip, ear or limb.

He is being held under a $750,000 secured bond.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.