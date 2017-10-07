USS Washington commissioned in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Navy’s new submarine officially became “USS Washington” at its commissioning ceremony Saturday.

The USS Washington is the third Navy ship and first submarine named to honor the state. Elisabeth Mabus, daughter of Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, is the sub’s sponsor.

A look inside the future USS Washington

The Navy says construction for the Washington started in September 2011 and cost $2.6 billion to build.

The Virginia-class attack submarine has a broad range of capabilities — and was designed to function in coastal and deep-ocean environments.

The submarine also has two large-diameter Virginia Payload Tubes (VPTs) each capable of launching six Tomahawk cruise missiles.