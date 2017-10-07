USS Iwo Jima’s departure delayed due to mechanical issue

MAYPORT, FL. (WAVY) – Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima’s departure from Naval Station Mayport has been delayed due to a mechanical issue with the ship’s propulsion system.

Officials say the disaster assistance equipment, assets, and personnel assigned to the ship will be re-located to be in best position to provide assistance, as required.

Two Navy ships preparing for possible Nate response

The USS New York remains on schedule to depart Mayport to support the gulf coast region ahead of Hurricane Nate.

The ships are capable of providing medical support, maritime civil affairs, maritime security, expeditionary logistic support, medium and heavy lift air support, and bring diverse skills including assessment and security.

The two ships recently responded to relief efforts after Hurricane Irma battered the state of Florida. They returned to Naval Station Mayport on Sept. 19 following their efforts in Florida.