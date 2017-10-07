USNS Comfort responds to second hospital generator failure

By Published: Updated:
171006-N-ZN152-0217 CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (Oct. 6, 2017) Sailors embarked aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), along with Puerto Rican medical professionals, transfer a patient from Menonita Hospital in Caguas, Puerto Rico via an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, from the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22. Comfort arrived in the Arecibo-Manati region to provide medical services with additional visits being planned around the island. The U.S. Health and Human Services and Puerto Rico Department of Health representatives are prioritizing patients at each stop prior to Comfort's arrival. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ernest R. Scott/Released)

PUERTO RICO (WAVY) – The USNS Comfort received four critical patients from Hospital Menonita in Caguas, Puerto Rico, after its generator failed on Oct. 6.

The hospital ship was able to respond by coordinating with U.S. Health and Human Services and the Puerto Rico Department of Health, who engaged in a Medical Summit onboard Comfort immediately upon the ship’s arrival in Puerto Rico.

“We are a mobile platform that can respond to the greatest area of need or act as a strut to help the Puerto Rican health system,” said Capt. Kevin Buckley, commanding officer of the medical treatment facility onboard Comfort. “We are engaged and determined to relieve human suffering.”‘

The four patients were medevaced by the USS Wasp and USNS Comfort’s detachments of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron, the “Sea Knights”.

Comfort’s primary mission is to provide an afloat, mobile, acute surgical medical facility to the U.S. military that is flexible, capable, and uniquely adaptable to support expeditionary warfare. Comfort’s secondary mission is to provide full hospital services to support U.S. disaster relief and humanitarian operations worldwide.