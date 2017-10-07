USNS Comfort responds to second hospital generator failure

PUERTO RICO (WAVY) – The USNS Comfort received four critical patients from Hospital Menonita in Caguas, Puerto Rico, after its generator failed on Oct. 6.

The hospital ship was able to respond by coordinating with U.S. Health and Human Services and the Puerto Rico Department of Health, who engaged in a Medical Summit onboard Comfort immediately upon the ship’s arrival in Puerto Rico.

“We are a mobile platform that can respond to the greatest area of need or act as a strut to help the Puerto Rican health system,” said Capt. Kevin Buckley, commanding officer of the medical treatment facility onboard Comfort. “We are engaged and determined to relieve human suffering.”‘

The four patients were medevaced by the USS Wasp and USNS Comfort’s detachments of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron, the “Sea Knights”.

Comfort’s primary mission is to provide an afloat, mobile, acute surgical medical facility to the U.S. military that is flexible, capable, and uniquely adaptable to support expeditionary warfare. Comfort’s secondary mission is to provide full hospital services to support U.S. disaster relief and humanitarian operations worldwide.