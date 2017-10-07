Unity concert held in honor of Ashanti Billie

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Young area performers from around Hampton Roads came together for a concert in honor of Ashanti Billie on Saturday.

The young area artists performed at Origami near Military Circle in Norfolk.

The funds from the event will help pay for buses that will take people from Hampton Roads to attend Billie’s funeral on Oct. 13 at the Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Additional money that was raised will go toward a culinary scholarship that is being set up in Ashanti’s memory.

Ashanti was reported missing on Sept. 18 after not showing up for her job at a sandwich shop in Norfolk. Her body was found behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 29.

Police have not released a cause of death or said how Billie ended up In North Carolina.