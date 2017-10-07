Teenager shot in drive-by shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning.

Dispatchers say they received the emergency call at 9:19 p.m. for a shooting in the 1000 block of 25th Street.

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left forearm. The victim told police a red vehicle shot at him and took off.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

