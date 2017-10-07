Norfolk State stays unbeaten in MEAC play with 35-28 win over FAMU

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Juwan Carter threw two touchdown passes and Norfolk State forced a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers to beat Florida A&M 35-28 on Saturday.

Norfolk’s J.T. Wahee (Lake Taylor High School) recovered Devin Bowers’ fumble and returned the ball 96 yards into the end zone as the Spartans took a 28-21 lead with 9:43 to play. About two minutes later, Ryan Stanley completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Chad Hunter to tie at 28-28.

De’Shaan Dixon recovered another Rattlers’ fumble at the Florida A&M 30-yard line. Carter then led an eight-play drive, capped by Larry Bishop’s 2-yard touchdown run with 56 seconds left.

Carter threw a 24-yard TD pass to Virginia Beach’s George Wahee, J.T.’s older brother, and a 45-yard score to Marcus Taylor. Kyle Archie scored on a 38-yard fumble return in the second quarter for Norfolk State (2-3 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Stanley threw three touchdown passes and one interception for Florida A&M (2-4, 1-2), which committed five turnovers.