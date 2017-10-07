Norfolk Anti-Violence Alliance holds prevention forum

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Anti-Violence Alliance held’s its third anti-bullying, gang awareness and gun violence prevention forum of 2017.

The event was held at the East Ocean View Recreation Center. Children and their families were able to learn about these different problems, and how to prevent them.

“Anytime there’s an opportunity to educate, we look forward to doing that,” said Sgt Aprell Copeland with the Norfolk Police Department. “But more importantly we want to continue to promote togetherness, we want to promote that it’s wrong to bully, the effects are clearly evident as to how that affects our youth”

Organizers say the events are about raising awareness and building a community.