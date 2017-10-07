Coast Guard assists boat taking on water in Deltaville

DELTAVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard assisted four people aboard a boat taking on water near Deltaville, Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads received notification at about 11:30 a.m. that a 36-foot vessel with four people aboard was taking on water near the mouth of the Rappahannock River.

A Coast Guard Response Boat-Medium crew launched from Station Milford Haven in Hudgins, Virginia. A Virginia Marine Police boat crew also arrived on scene and both crews dewatered the vessel to stabilize it.

The vessel was escorted to the Deltaville Yachting Center, where the boat was safely removed from the water via lift.