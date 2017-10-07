6 inmates at North Carolina prison facing drug charges

TYRRELL COUNTY, NC (WITN) – More inmates have been charged with having drugs at one Eastern Carolina state prison.

Tyrrell County Sheriff Darryl Liverman says since May, 24 inmates at the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm have faced drug charges.

James Smith Jr. has been charged with having a controlled substance in a prison/jail, Jason McLamb has been charged with having a controlled substance in a prison/jail, Randolph Roberson has been charged with having a controlled substance in a prison/jail and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver, Robin Johnson has been charged with having a controlled substance in a prison/jail, Urick Watson has been charged with having a controlled substance in a prison/jail, and Sean Thomas has been charged with having a controlled substance in a prison/jail.

The sheriff said all six had suboxine, which is used to treat people dependent on opioids, in their possession.