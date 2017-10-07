2 people after injured in chemical spill in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were injured in chemical spill from cremation process on Saturday afternoon.

26 firefighters and seven EMS personnel responded to the spill at 1:49 p.m. in the 4700 block of Baxter Rd.

Units got on scene and saw a chemical spill from a cremation process, a mixture that contained potassium hydroxide. The spill was cleaned up by 3:36 p.m.

Officials say that two people were transported after being exposed to chemical but are expected to be okay. No firefighters were injured.