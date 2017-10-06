Working With Breast Cancer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – October is breast cancer awareness month according to breastcancer.org, there are more than 3-million women in the US with a history of breast cancer.Today Fracina Harrison was here to tell us about working after the diagnosis of breast cancer, during the diagnosis, and her recovery. After four surgeries and chemo therapy she is a Career Engineer and also a Breast Cancer survivor. Join Francina’s breast cancer inspired event Saturday, October 21st at Wyndham Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Tickets & Info are at TCESummit.com

