Unity concert planned in honor of Ashanti Billie

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Young area performers from around Hampton Roads are coming together for a concert in honor of Ashanti Billie.

Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Origami near Military Circle in Norfolk, young area artists will perform for free.

Organizers are asking for a $10 donation. The funds will help pay for buses that will take people from Hampton Roads to Maryland next Friday to attend Billie’s funeral.

Any additional money raised will go toward a culinary scholarship being set up in Ashanti’s memory.

Billie was reported missing on Sept. 18 when she did not show up for her job at a sandwich shop in Norfolk. Her body was found behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 29.

Police have not released a cause of death or said how Billie ended up In North Carolina.

A funeral service is scheduled Oct. 13 at the Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington, Maryland.