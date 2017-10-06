Two Navy ships preparing for possible Nate response

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Navy ships are preparing to respond to the Gulf Coast region ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

The Associated Press reports Nate has been blamed for 22 deaths in Central America, and is now threatening Mexico. The storm could make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.

Navy officials say the the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) are now being directed to be in position in case they are needed after the storm.

Navy and Marine Corps. teams will be prepared for any disaster relief efforts needed, according to the Navy.

The two ships recently responded to relief efforts after Hurricane Irma battered the state of Florida. They returned to Naval Station Mayport on Sept. 19 following their efforts in Florida.

