Two men rob Norfolk 7-Eleven at gunpoint

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two suspects that robbed a 7-Eleven on E Little Creek Road.

Police say that around 2:30 a.m., two men entered the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of E Little Creek Road and demanded money from an employee in the store. One suspect was armed with a weapon.

The clerk complied and the suspects fled the scene. There were no reported injuries.

One suspect is described as a black man approximately 5’11” with a thin build. The other suspect is a black man approximately 5’9″. Both men were last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black pants.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.