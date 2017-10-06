Suspect arrested in Norfolk deadly multiple shooting

Related Coverage One dead, five injured in shooting at Norfolk party

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a July homicide.

32-year-old Demetrius A. McGregor was arrested for the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Maxie Mock.

On July 30, around 3:30 a.m., emergency crews arrived to the 1500 block of Azalea Garden Road and found Mock suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other people were also shot, all survived. An investigation found that all six victim were shot during a party at a apartment complex on Azalea Garden Road.

McGregor is being held at Norfolk City Jail on no bond.