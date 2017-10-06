Radford student displayed signs of ‘extreme intoxication,’ warrants say

RADFORD,Va. (WSLS) – A Radford University student found unresponsive earlier this week “displayed signs of extreme intoxication,” according to search warrants.

A resident assistant found 19-year-old Jacob Terry, of Hampton, Virginia, in Peery Hall shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to a university spokesperson.

Radford University police and Radford City emergency medical service personnel responded to the report of alcohol poisoning, according to the warrants.

The warrants say that the man, later identified as Terry, “was unconscious, smelled of alcohol, had urinated on himself, and had vomited a white foamy projectile.”

He was taken to New River Valley Medical Center, where the warrants say he was pronounced dead.

Among the items seized during the search were three bottles of Mad Dog 2020, a blue airplane bottle of vodka, a bottle of New Amsterdam Peach vodka and a Deer Park bottle with an unknown liquid inside, according to the warrants.

Radford University Vice President for University Relations and Chief Communications Officer Joe Carpenter provided WSLS 10 with this statement:

Jacob Terry’s death remains part of an ongoing accidental death investigation. There are no additional details available. Since Jacob’s death, the university has been working closely with his parents during this understandably difficult time for them, as well as offering support for fellow students as they desire.