Princess Anne Road to remain closed this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A section of Princess Anne Road in Norfolk will remain closed this week as crews look to repair patch it up from a large water main break.

The break happened late Tuesday, closing both sides of the road near Norcova Avenue and affecting service for 150 nearby properties. Water was gushing from the broken main Tuesday night, flooding roads and front yards.

Trista Fayton with Norfolk Public Works told WAVY.com Friday crews are still working on the pipe. The westbound side of Princess Anne is expected to be repaved on Monday, and should reopen Monday night or Tuesday morning — depending on the weather.

The eastbound side, which is concrete, is a more complicated situation, according to Fayton. Crews still need to evaluate that side.

Fayton says there is no timeframe for repairs to the eastbound until an evaluation is complete. Service was restored to affected properties early Thursday morning.

