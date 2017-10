NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman reported a sexual assault Friday morning in the Oyster Point area of Newport News.

Police spokesman Brandon Maynard tells WAVY.com the woman reported it just before 5:30 a.m.

Maynard says the woman did not know the suspect. There was a gun involved in the incident, and according to Maynard, this was also a robbery.

The suspect took some items from the victim’s home, according to Maynard.

