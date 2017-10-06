Moving walkway on pedestrian bridge closes at Norfolk Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Airport Authority has closed the moving walkway on the pedestrian bridge at Norfolk International Airport.

It was determined that the walkway reached its end of life and will be removed. The carpet on the pedestrian bridge is going to be replaced with flooring that better accommodates wheeled devices.

Officials will continue to study alternatives for a possible replacement for the future.

For wheelchair assistance, visitors may contact their airline. Each airline provides wheelchair assistance for their passengers. Passengers and visitors in need of immediate assistance while on airport property may contact (757) 857-3223.