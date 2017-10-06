Memorial BBQ in Virginia Beach to honor fallen SEAL

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A BBQ this weekend will honor a fallen Navy SEAL.

The event, the first annual Devon Grube Memorial BBQ, was created as a tribute memorial for Devon Grube, a highly-decorated US Navy SEAL who lost his life in December 2016.

Petty Officer 1st Class Grube went missing after he went kayaking off of the Cherrystone Inlet, near Cape Charles. When his body was found, it was discovered that he passed away from drowning and exposure.

Grube was a Special Warfare Operator 1st Class with the East Coast Naval Special Warfare unit. He enlisted in 2005 and had several awards and decorations, including the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, two Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals, the Good Conduct Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and the NATO Medal.

He left behind a wife and three children.

You can still get tickets to the 3-day event, but you must get them at the site at the KOA Holiday Campground.

