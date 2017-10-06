Man rescued after kayak overturns near Kitty Hawk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard assisted a man after his kayak overturned near Kitty Hawk, Friday evening.

A Coast Guard boat crew from Station Oregon Inlet in Nags Head heard a mayday call at about 5:10 p.m.

The crew sighted an overturned kayak near Collington Harbor with a man wearing a life jacket, clinging to the kayak.

The crew pulled the man and his kayak from the water and learned he had made the mayday call. The crew brought him back to shore.

“Handheld radios and life jackets are important pieces of equipment for boaters and kayakers alike,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Michelle Downing, operations unit controller for the case. “This kayaker chose to equip himself fully before heading out on the water, and as a result, he was able to get help right when he needed it.”