PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say they are working to track down man who burglarized a Family Dollar store.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Oct. 5 at a store on Greenwood Drive.

Video released Friday shows a man walk into the store and peer into a case of cigarettes. It appears from the video that he grabs a few packs and puts them into his pockets.

If your recognize him or have information on the incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.