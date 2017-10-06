Individual robbed at BP Station in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for two suspects from a robbery of a person on Holland Road.

On Sept. 29, at around 4:25 a.m., a victim was at the BP station in the 3700 block of Holland Road when they were approached by two black men.

One of the men displayed a handgun and demanded the victims property. After obtaining it, the suspects ran towards the Chimney Hill Shopping Center.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.