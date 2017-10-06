Hurricane Matthew: One Year Later — Part 5

NOTE: This is part four of a series looking back on Hurricane Matthew’s impact on the region. Read Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, and Part 4.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s no doubt we learned lots of lessons in the year since Hurricane Matthew.

The storm’s unexpected path took many by surprise.

All week we’ve been bringing you the stories of people still recovering from the storm. Tonight, we take a look at the impact on Chesapeake.

The city estimates it had $13 million dollars in damages from the storm. Robert Anderson is one of the residents still recovering.

We first met him last year, not long after the storm, when he gave us a look inside of his home.

A year later, much of the work to repair his home still isn’t complete.

“Still gotta put in the flooring. One room of hard wood floors. I got two rooms of rug,” Anderson said. “My garage … I still don’t even have the walls up in my garage.”

