Health officials investigate reports of illness following Chincoteague event

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Heath officials are investigating a cluster of gastro-intestinal illnesses believed to be related to the Chincoteague Chili Chowder Cook Off held on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Accomack County Health Department and the Foodborne Disease Team from the Virginia Health Department are investigating the cases that may be linked to the event.

Officials are asking all of those who attended the event to come forward, whether sick or well, by responding to an online survey.

More information will be provided after they receive tests results from the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Service in Richmond.

