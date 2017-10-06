Funeral for Ashanti Billie set for Oct. 13

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WAVY) — A funeral service will be held next week for a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in North Carolina 11 days after she went missing from Virginia.

Ashanti Billie, a student at The Art Institute of Virginia Beach, was reported missing on Sept. 18 when she did not show up for her job at a sandwich shop in Norfolk. Her body was found behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 29.

Billie’s father says even though it’s not the outcome they wanted, their prayers have been answered because their daughter is now with God. Friends of Billie gathered at a Maryland high school on Oct. 2 to remember the teen.

Her parents have laid the groundwork for a memorial scholarship in Ashanti Billie’s name. The newly announced Ashanti Foundation will feature a partial scholarship to the Art Institute of Virginia Beach.

Police have not released a cause of death or said how Billie ended up In North Carolina.

A funeral service is scheduled Oct. 13 at the Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington, Maryland.