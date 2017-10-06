Did you see the Harvest Moon on Thursday?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fall has been here for a few weeks already, and stargazers were treated last night to an October Harvest Moon.

What is referred to as the Harvest Moon is basically the closest full moon to the autumn equinox.

Besides virtually coinciding with the equinox, the moon rises about 15 to 20 minutes earlier than usual for several days before and after the Harvest moon. In other words, the moon rises near twilight around this time.

A few WAVY viewers caught photos of an orange-tinted moon Thursday and Friday morning.

The Harvest Moon fell in September last year. EarthSky points out that the Sept. 6 full moon happened too early to be the “official” Harvest Moon.

2018’s Harvest Moon is supposed to happen in September as well.

