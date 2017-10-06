Coast Guard helps man after boat takes on water near sound

By Published:
A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Hobucken, North Carolina, conducts an alongside tow of a 25-foot boat on the Neuse River, Oct. 5, 2017. The boat began taking on water near the mouth of the Bay River at approximately 6:40 p.m., and the Station Hobucken crew assisted the man aboard by dewatering his vessel and towing it ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ricardo Pinto/Released)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard helped a man on the Neuse River Thursday after his boat began taking on water.

Coast Guard officials say watchstanders in Wilmington were alerted just before 7 p.m. that a 25-foot boat was taking on water near the mouth of Bay River and the Pamlico Sound.

A crew helped the man dewater the boat, and then towed it to River Dunes Harbor Club and Marina in Oriental, North Carolina.

“We recommend that all mariners keep reliable communications equipment like radios on board, which this gentleman did,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Stanton.

 