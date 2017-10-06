Coast Guard helps man after boat takes on water near sound

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard helped a man on the Neuse River Thursday after his boat began taking on water.

Coast Guard officials say watchstanders in Wilmington were alerted just before 7 p.m. that a 25-foot boat was taking on water near the mouth of Bay River and the Pamlico Sound.

A crew helped the man dewater the boat, and then towed it to River Dunes Harbor Club and Marina in Oriental, North Carolina.

“We recommend that all mariners keep reliable communications equipment like radios on board, which this gentleman did,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Stanton.