Chesapeake woman arrested for accidentally texting officer while trying to sell drugs

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, Va. Police Department officers arrested a woman who accidentally texted a police officer and tried to sell him drugs.

According to a news release, an officer with the Bristol, Va. Police Department reportedly started receiving texts on his department issued cell phone from an unknown number using the signature, “babycakes.”

The officer said the person sending the messages was trying to sell Suboxone sublingual strips, which are a schedule III controlled substance, and said she would be traveling from Virginia Beach to Kingsport the next day.

On Sept. 30, “babycakes” — later identified as Chanin Y. Miller, 46, of Chesapeake, Va. — agreed to meet the officer to complete the deal.

Later on, Miller told him she was in Room 107 at the Budget Inn on Lee Highway, near Exit 5.

Officer conducted a traffic stop on Miller when she left her room to go to a nearby store.

Miller admitted to police that she had been texting the officer’s phone, thinking it was her friend Matt.

A search of her vehicle revealed she was in possession of 58 Suboxone strips, valued around $1,100.

Miller was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule III controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

She was later released on $2,000 bond.