Authorities investigate armed robbery of business in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities are investigating after the Qwik Stop on Rolfe Highway was robbed at gunpoint, Thursday.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said at around 11:20 p.m. an unknown man with a gray t-shirt covering his face, entered the Qwik Shop store and showed a bolt-action sawed off rifle. The suspect robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area on foot.

Two customers were inside the store at the time of the incident but there were no reported injuries.

Qwik Stop is offering a reward of $1000.00 for information to this robbery.

Anyone who has any information on this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

