Woman shot in the leg with BB gun in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was shot in the leg with BB pellets in the 1100 block of Sharon Drive, Thursday evening.

Chesapeake police say that the emergency call came in at 8:31 p.m. Officers say that the victim told them she was standing outside of her home when she heard a noise. Then she felt pain in her leg.

The victim was shot with a BB gun by unknown suspects. The suspects then fled the scene in a small blue sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.