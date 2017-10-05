US Marshals searching for Portsmouth fugative

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — US Marshals are looking for a wanted fugitive who is believed to be hiding somewhere in the Hampton Roads region.

Marquel Edwards is wanted by Marshals and Portsmouth police for failing to appear on charges of robbery as well as assault and battery.

Edwards, 19, is known to frequent the 1800 block of LaSalle Avenue in Portsmouth. He is also known as Mark.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you have information on Edwards’ whereabouts. Tips can also be sent online at this link.