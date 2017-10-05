Tropical Storm Nate forms near Nicaragua

NICARAGUA (WAVY) — Tropical Storm Nate has formed near the coast of Nicaragua, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nate’s maximum winds were 40 mph as the storm moved northwest at 8 mph. Little change in strength was expected Thursday as Nate neared the northeastern coast of Nicaragua.

More strengthening for Nate is forecast for Thursday night into Friday. Nate is expected to move over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday.

Nate is the 14th named storm in the 2017 hurricane season.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.