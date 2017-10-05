Sedan crashes into building in Norfolk after being hit by SUV

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Volvo crashed into a building Thursday morning in Norfolk after being by a GMC SUV.

Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson says the two cars were going west on 27th Street before the accident happened. The Volvo was in the far left lane, while the GMC was in the middle lane.

After passing through an intersection, the driver of the GMC tried to make a lane change and hit the Volvo. Hudson says this sent the Volvo off the roadway and into a building.

The drivers were the only passengers in both cars, according to Hudson. No injuries were reported.

Photos provided by Norfolk police showed damage to the building following the crash. WAVY Executive Producer David Craft took a photo of the scene Thursday, noting the Volvo crashed into the Army Navy surplus store in the area.

Hudson says the driver of GMC has been cited for an unsafe lane change, while the driver of the Volvo has been cited for no operators license.

