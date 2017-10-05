Port receives $1.5M grant to reduce delays for trucks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Port of Virginia is getting federal funding to help reduce delays for truck drivers at the port.

The Federal Highway Administration announced Wednesday it is awarding $1.5 million to the port for a state-of-the-art truck reservation system.

Officials say this system will help move containers in and out of the port efficiently. Congestion is an issue that has been talked about for years concerning the port.

Acting Federal Highway Administrator Brandye L. Hendrickson stated Wednesday, “With innovation such as this, we are making it easier for state and local officials to address the growing congestion problems of our nation’s highway system.”

10 On Your Side has previously reported on long wait times for truck drivers at the port. Drivers showed up to a meeting of port executives in May of 2015 to protest problems including the wait times.

Port officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony this past June for the North Gate Complex expansion at Norfolk International Terminals.

This expansion added 22 new lanes, and is expected to get trucks in and out of the terminal quicker and ease a lot of traffic.

At the moment, the Interstate 564 Intermodal Connector project is under construction to ease congestion on neighborhood and city roads near the port.