Police chase ends with crash on High Rise Bridge; suspect in custody

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A suspect has been arrested after he led police on a chase that ended with a crash on the High Rise Bridge, Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, police attempted to stop 27-year-old Joshua Oglesby after he was caught speeding on Georgetown Blvd. and Military Highway. The officer then continued the chase onto I-64 west.

Oglesby side swiped three cars as he attempted to get away. He then lost control of the vehicle and crashed on top of the High Rise Bridge.

No injuries were reported.

Oglesby has been charged with speeding, reckless driving, felony eluding, driving without out a license and possession of marijuana.