VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A person was transported to the hospital after a house fire in Virginia Beach, Thursday.

According to dispatch the emergency call came in at 5:32 p.m in in the 4600 block of Fern Oak Court.

Units arrived on scene five minutes later and saw heavy smoke showing. The fire was under control within ten minutes.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.