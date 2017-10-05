NRA calls on ATF to review bump stock devices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association says the “bump stocks” device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be “subject to additional regulations.”

In a statement on Thursday, the NRA says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law.

NRA: "Devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations." pic.twitter.com/QiRFD9UesO — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) October 5, 2017

The organization which holds a powerful sway over members of Congress dismissed some of the initial response from lawmakers who have pressed for more gun control.

Said the NRA: “Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks.”

The statement came from NRA leaders Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox.

