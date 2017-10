WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe is scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon at the grand opening of a veterans benefit office in Williamsburg.

The office will help military veterans and their families access federal and state benefits.

Officials say the new office will serve veterans in Williamsburg, James City County, New Kent, Gloucester, York and surrounding areas.

10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon will have coverage of the center’s opening later today.