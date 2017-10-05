Man wanted in Newport News stabbing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect that repeatedly stabbed a man on September 15.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the incident happened in the 700 block of Waterfront Circle around 7:08 a.m.

Police say that Ashford Carter, 33, came up to the victim asking for a cigarette. The victim ignored Carter and tried to walk away in another direction. He then stabbed the victim multiple times, damaging vital organs.

Carter had been arrested on previous unrelated warrants. Several days after the victim’s condition stabilized, the victim was able to positively identify him from a photo lineup.

Carter is wanted on charges of malicious wounding. If you know of his whereabouts, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.