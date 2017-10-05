Man pleads guilty to charge in 2007 cold case murder

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One of four suspects in a 2007 cold case in Norfolk pleaded guilty to a charge this week.

The Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney says Duane Phillip Goodson pleaded guilty Monday to illegal disposal of a bead body. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13.

He and four others — Frank Everett, Teressa Everett and Billy Everett — were indicted in 2016 in connection to the murder of 26-year-old Lori Jordan of Virginia Beach.

Jordan had been reported missing in November of 2007, and her body was found a month later in the Barraud Park section of Norfolk.

A jury recommended 13 years for Billy Everett, after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, count of concealment of a dead and defilement of a dead body.

Frank and Teressa Everett were initially faced with numerous charges, including first-degree murder. Both pleaded guilty to concealing a dead body, accessory after the fact and defiling a dead body this past March.

A judge sentenced them to seven years in prison, with two suspended.

