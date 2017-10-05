IOW officials to provide update to 2004 cold case

WATCH: Sheriff’s office deputies are expected to provide “valuable updates” in the cold case homicide of Carrie Singer. App users can tune in at 1 p.m. on the WAVY Facebook page.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — An update is expected Thursday afternoon from Isle of Wight deputies on the 2004 cold case of Carrie Singer.

Investigators found her body in field in 2004. They say she died from blunt force trauma.

Investigators have used technology to bring new clues to light, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials are expected to provide “valuable updates” to the unsolved case of Singer’s death in a news conference at 1 p.m.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks will be in Isle of Wight for the update. Look for updates on WAVY.com.