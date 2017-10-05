Friends raise funds for Virginia Beach woman injured in Las Vegas shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – When a country music festival in Las Vegas turned into the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history Sunday, 28-year-old Allison Crute of Virginia Beach was among the wounded.

“Allison’s our girl. We love her. She’s always been a part of the local community,” said Crute’s friend, Danielle Hall.

Crute’s family said she was shot in the arm and needed multiple surgeries. Her 29-year-old boyfriend, Andrew Kampe of Norfolk, was also hurt. Since then, friends have come together, creating a fundraising website that has already brought in more than $30,000. Bailey Fett was part of the effort.

“I got the phone call from one of her other best friends and it just, immediately my heart sank, and I was like, ‘I have to help her,'” Fett said. “It started off with our friends growing up donating and the numbers were getting big and in the last day, just people from across the country have, we’ve never heard of before, donating $500, $1000.”

The friends are also planning a fundraiser October 14 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Red Mill Commons. Some of the proceeds will go towards Crute’s recovery, the friends said.

“We’ve had so many different businesses reach out and just immediately jump on board with the donations and the fundraisers and gift cards and it’s been kind of just surreal, just seeing everyone come out of the woodwork, and help someone with no questions asked,” Hall said.

Jessica Holz, who has known the victim for years, said she hopes Crute have one less thing to worry about when she comes home.

“We just want her to not have to stress about financially how she’s going to survive, while she’s trying to heal, not just physically, but emotionally as well,” Holz said.

On October 14, beginning at 11 a.m., 20% of sales at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Upton Drive in Virginia Beach will go to Crute’s fundraiser, with the presentation of a ticket. Ticket sales for a raffle begin at 2 p.m.