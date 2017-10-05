Five fun questions to get to know Mikaela Shiffrin

Do you have pets?

I have a cat, named Muffin. She is fat Tabby cat and does not like strangers! She is almost 12 years old and has had some issues with health recently, but she seems to be doing quite well right now. She sleeps all day, and if she isn’t sleeping, then she is eating, or begging for food. I love her, although I don’t think that feeling is mutual. Hah! I really love animals in general, pets can create a bit of a messier lifestyle for sure, but they are so fun and sometimes it is nice to have some company without always feeling like you have to talk to them.

What is your favorite workout or fitness trend?

I like sprinting, although it is also one of the more difficult workouts, it also makes me feel so free. Especially when I am able to sprint or do running intervals outside where it really feels like I am running fast, that is so liberating.

What is your earliest or favorite memory of watching the Olympics?

I remember watching replays of Bode [Miller] winning his medals in Salt Lake City. I dreamed about winning Olympic medals like him, but I did not expect that it would really happen until it actually did.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Smile. Smiling releases endorphins in your brain that actually make you feel happier, so no matter what is going on, try to remember to smile!

Do you have any fears?

I’m not a huge fan of spiders, hate clowns, and I absolutely hate the idea of drowning.