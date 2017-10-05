Five fun questions to get to know Justin Olsen

What is your favorite workout?

My favorite workout is a heavy leg day with my teammates. We can get in the weight room and have a little competition with ourselves and each other to see what we are made of.

If you are to indulge, what’s your go-to meal, snack and dessert?

Burger and fries, or if I’m feeling dangerous, a whole pizza.

What is your earliest or favorite memory of watching the Olympics?

Growing up, I can really only remember seeing Michael Johnson in Atlanta 1996, and I really couldn’t fathom his accomplishments. The Winter Games were quite foreign to me. I had never been exposed nor could I really comprehend what was happening. We didn’t really have an abundance of winter weather in San Antonio, TX. I always envisioned myself playing football.

What’s something cool, weird or intense about your sport that people don’t normally see? What’s the hardest part of your sport?

When the Olympic Games begins I will have had less than 20-minutes in each discipline (two-man and four-man) of training time going down the track. Each run is about 52 seconds on average, and we can only go twice per day. I think it is pretty amazing that after that very brief period of time athletes are able to accomplish nearly perfect trips.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Try not to get caught up with what everyone else is doing. The best thing that you can do for your teammates is to train to be the best version of Justin. Through that approach I am able to lead by example.